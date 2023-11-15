Burney Co. Purchases 571 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Burney Co. grew its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 28.6% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 249.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after buying an additional 28,372 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Marriott International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Argus increased their price target on Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.93.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $202.36 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $145.37 and a one year high of $210.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.09.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,287,106.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,549 shares of company stock valued at $9,715,227 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.