Burney Co. Raises Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,536 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter worth about $353,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after buying an additional 59,341 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 48.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 489,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,817,000 after buying an additional 160,758 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 50.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 857,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,794,000 after acquiring an additional 168,129 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $90.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.80. The company has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $91.09.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PCAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.32.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

