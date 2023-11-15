Burney Co. Sells 867 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.92.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $102.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.22 and a 200-day moving average of $90.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.53 and a 1 year high of $105.50.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 327.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,785,357.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,649 shares in the company, valued at $918,689.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,838.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,785,357.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,689.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,907 shares of company stock valued at $5,662,662. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

