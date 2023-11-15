California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,424 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 13,704 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $85,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 480.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $371,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,770 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth $221,914,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth $135,596,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,076 shares of the software company’s stock worth $825,786,000 after acquiring an additional 610,230 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $217.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.61 and a 52 week high of $233.69. The company has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total value of $1,033,818.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,068.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,599,720. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.11.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

