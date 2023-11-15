Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554,009 shares during the quarter. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF makes up 1.7% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 10.84% of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF worth $20,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FYLD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000.

Shares of FYLD stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.41. 65,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $220.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.24. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $27.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

