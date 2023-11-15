Cambria Investment Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 165,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,083 shares during the period. PulteGroup accounts for about 1.1% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of PulteGroup worth $12,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 90.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in PulteGroup by 98.1% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

PHM stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.60. The company had a trading volume of 170,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $88.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.80.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.20%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

