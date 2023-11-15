Cambria Investment Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the period. Dillard’s comprises approximately 1.0% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.23% of Dillard’s worth $12,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,794,000 after purchasing an additional 20,327 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 14,924.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 177,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 95,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,465,000 after buying an additional 11,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on DDS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Dillard’s stock traded up $10.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $325.80. 8,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,278. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $313.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.97. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.58 and a fifty-two week high of $417.86.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $9.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $2.26. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 43.22%. Dillard’s’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 39.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Dillard’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is presently 2.16%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.