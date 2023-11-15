Cambria Investment Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,240. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $159.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.20 and a 200-day moving average of $132.37. The stock has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

