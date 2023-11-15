Cambria Investment Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the period. AutoNation comprises 1.2% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 0.19% of AutoNation worth $13,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in AutoNation by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in AutoNation by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In other AutoNation news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total transaction of $2,676,483.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoNation Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AN traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.29. 26,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.72 and a 52 week high of $182.08. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.56.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.12. AutoNation had a return on equity of 54.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.75 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

