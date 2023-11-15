Cambria Investment Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 434,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,016 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 0.27% of CNX Resources worth $7,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 13,758,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,414,000 after buying an additional 2,279,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,061,000 after buying an additional 1,760,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,510,000 after buying an additional 1,758,826 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 2,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,513,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,362,000 after buying an additional 1,454,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,794,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,534,000 after buying an additional 744,682 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 98,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 98,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,169,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 206,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,330. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 45,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $999,923.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 251,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,497,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNX. Scotiabank downgraded CNX Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

CNX stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.49. The company had a trading volume of 127,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,391. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $23.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.49 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 58.04%. On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

