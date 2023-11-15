Cambria Investment Management L.P. Decreases Position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,796 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.40% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $10,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYLD. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of BATS SYLD traded up $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.00. The company had a trading volume of 62,254 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.51.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.3046 dividend. This is a boost from Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

