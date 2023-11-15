Cambria Investment Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,090 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $7,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $244,895,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on JEF. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of JEF traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.03. 15,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,034. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.88. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $40.80.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Articles

