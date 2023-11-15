Cambria Investment Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $7,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,380,000 after buying an additional 663,192 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $21,783,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,039,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,270,000 after buying an additional 324,706 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,745,000 after buying an additional 292,151 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,431,000 after buying an additional 167,669 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,413,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,556,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,413,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,556,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 4,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $199,625.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,795. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average of $51.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.41. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $40.20 and a one year high of $60.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Featured Stories

