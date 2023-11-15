Cambria Investment Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,304 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Universal Health Services worth $8,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UHS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $66,334,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,784,000 after buying an additional 250,295 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,988,000 after buying an additional 225,709 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Universal Health Services by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 681,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,651,000 after buying an additional 167,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.46.

Shares of NYSE UHS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.95. 14,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.69 and a one year high of $158.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.99 and its 200 day moving average is $135.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

