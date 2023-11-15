Cambria Investment Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Industrials ETF accounts for 1.2% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 3.76% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $14,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $782,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $515,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EXI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.92. 947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,872. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $105.14 and a 12 month high of $123.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.21.

About iShares Global Industrials ETF

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

