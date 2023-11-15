Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $10.25 Million Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,571 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Owens Corning worth $10,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $732,236.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,107.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OC traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.02. The stock had a trading volume of 68,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $83.98 and a 52 week high of $147.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.33 and a 200 day moving average of $127.19. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on OC. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $185.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $138.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

