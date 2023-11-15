Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $15.35 Million Stock Position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 807,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,194 shares during the period. Graniteshares Gold Trust comprises about 1.3% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.64% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $15,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 74,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. ETF Store Inc. increased its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 295,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 176,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the period.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BAR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.35. 177,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,307. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average of $19.20.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Company Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

