Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $7.53 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1,322.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,498 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 25.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 43.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chevron by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.89.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.29. 1,023,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,302,494. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $141.73 and a 1 year high of $187.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

