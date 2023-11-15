Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $7.64 Million Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,605 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 0.42% of ODP worth $7,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ODP by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,407,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,287,000 after acquiring an additional 138,182 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of ODP by 0.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,910,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,462,000 after buying an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ODP by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,881,000 after buying an additional 26,159 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of ODP by 7.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,269,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,668,000 after buying an additional 87,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of ODP by 3.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 932,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,954,000 after buying an additional 33,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODP traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $48.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,098. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.73. The ODP Co. has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $53.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. ODP had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ODP from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of ODP in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ODP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of ODP from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

