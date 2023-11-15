Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $8.18 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 737.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,959 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $8,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.86. The stock had a trading volume of 127,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,653. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.39 and a 12 month high of $156.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.20 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.77.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

