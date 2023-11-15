Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $8.45 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,904 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AFL stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.08. 172,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,422,433. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.11. The stock has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $82.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AFL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,015.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $486,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,336.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,015.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,205 shares of company stock valued at $13,995,397 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.