Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $8.55 Million Stake in Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (BATS:BLDG)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (BATS:BLDG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 37.58% of Cambria Global Real Estate ETF worth $8,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cambria Global Real Estate ETF by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cambria Global Real Estate ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 159,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 41,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Cambria Global Real Estate ETF by 311.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 31,099 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Cambria Global Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $23.42. 2,725 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88.

Cambria Global Real Estate ETF Cuts Dividend

Cambria Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (BLDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively-managed to provide exposure to the real estate sector and its related industries. Stocks are selected using Cambrias multi-factor algorithm. BLDG was launched on Sep 24, 2020 and is managed by Cambria.

