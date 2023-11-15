Cambria Investment Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 0.24% of Greif worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Greif by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 537,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,045,000 after purchasing an additional 25,424 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Greif by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 494,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,669,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Greif by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Greif by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. 45.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Greif in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Greif Price Performance

Shares of GEF traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.44. 4,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,609. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. Greif, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Greif had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Greif Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.23%.

Greif Profile



Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

