Cambria Investment Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 7,728 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in HP were worth $7,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in HP during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in HP by 83.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in HP by 84.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in HP during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,901. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,901. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock worth $388,231,371. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.54. The company had a trading volume of 642,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,942,018. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.60.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

