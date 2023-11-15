Cambria Investment Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $10,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 86,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 28,378 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 126,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after buying an additional 49,968 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 29.8% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth $3,794,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.39. The stock had a trading volume of 148,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,517. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $60.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.138 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

