Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases 17,331 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,331 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $7,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 35,633.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 384.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ PDBC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.51. 111,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,779,665. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $17.46.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

