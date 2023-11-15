Cambria Investment Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of Assured Guaranty worth $8,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $571,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 316,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,125,569.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 29,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $1,832,494.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,810,208.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $571,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,125,569.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,694. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGO traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,845. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $67.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.45 and its 200 day moving average is $57.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

