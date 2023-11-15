Cambria Investment Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,277,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,513 shares during the quarter. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 19.22% of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF worth $35,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $852,000. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 161,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 126.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 451,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,561,000 after acquiring an additional 251,875 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 24,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EYLD traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.79. 45,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $38.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.56.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.4967 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

Featured Articles

