Cambria Investment Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.0% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $12,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BND. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,993,000 after buying an additional 697,937 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $70.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,661,105. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.33. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

