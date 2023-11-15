Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 11,957 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,957 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for 1.0% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $12,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,454 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 341,240.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,560,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558,804 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,033,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,646 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,011,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,691,000 after acquiring an additional 399,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,281,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,812,000 after buying an additional 332,069 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,385,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,706,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average is $29.94.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

