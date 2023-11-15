Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 2,150 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.25% of Encore Wire worth $7,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Encore Wire by 33.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Encore Wire Stock Up 0.3 %

Encore Wire stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.44. 20,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,532. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $206.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $636.99 million during the quarter. Encore Wire had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

Featured Stories

