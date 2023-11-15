Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 3,307 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the period. Nucor makes up 1.0% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $12,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 127,059.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after buying an additional 155,109,984 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,263,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,438,966,000 after buying an additional 170,412 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,705,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,344,801,000 after buying an additional 762,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,209,000 after buying an additional 23,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Nucor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,086,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,111,000 after buying an additional 210,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.56.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE:NUE traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $156.03. The company had a trading volume of 42,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.63. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.46 and a 52 week high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.