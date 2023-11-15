Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 3,344 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $7,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,406,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,911,000 after buying an additional 105,689 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.80. 147,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,986,496. The company has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.05. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

