Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 4,328 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,328 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 0.05% of LKQ worth $7,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 313,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,274,000 after buying an additional 9,399 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in LKQ by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 171,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,991,000 after buying an additional 38,607 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in LKQ by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in LKQ by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,434,000 after buying an additional 37,227 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in LKQ by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 511,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,798,000 after buying an additional 16,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $1,655,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,611,506.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.48. The company had a trading volume of 107,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

