Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 6,274 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,274 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.40% of CONSOL Energy worth $9,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CONSOL Energy

In other CONSOL Energy news, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 10,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total value of $1,005,620.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,991.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

CONSOL Energy Profile

NYSE CEIX traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $98.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,467. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.35 and a 1-year high of $112.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.65 and its 200 day moving average is $79.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.80.

(Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.