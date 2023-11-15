Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 6,727 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. reduced its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,727 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.40% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $14,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $64.36. 8,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,703. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $64.76.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

