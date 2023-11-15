Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 8,512 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,512 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.04% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $7,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 234.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

NYSE:ETD traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,187. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.11. The company has a market capitalization of $699.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.27. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $36.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $163.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.20 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

(Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

