Cambria Investment Management L.P. Takes $13.22 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,219,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.1% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $222.79. 306,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,178. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $187.38 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The company has a market cap of $314.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

