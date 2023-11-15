Cambria Investment Management L.P. Takes Position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 223,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,663,000. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF makes up about 1.1% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 0.89% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA KXI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,251. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.90. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $64.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.58.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.