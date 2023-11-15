Cambria Investment Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,389 shares during the period. Cambria Global Momentum ETF makes up 1.0% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 6.96% of Cambria Global Momentum ETF worth $11,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 165,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 236,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 124,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Global Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,789 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.45. The firm has a market cap of $161.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.38.

Cambria Global Momentum ETF Profile

The Cambria Global Momentum ETF (GMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that selects approximately 17 ETFs, across various asset classes, based on price momentum. The fund aims for capital appreciation rather than income.

