Cambria Investment Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,024 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.24% of Federated Hermes worth $7,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Interval Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 783.8% during the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 134,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after buying an additional 119,725 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,725,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,864,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 36,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FHI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Federated Hermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $270,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,447,068.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

FHI stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.96. The stock had a trading volume of 34,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $45.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.89.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $402.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Federated Hermes’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

