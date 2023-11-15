Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO) Stock Position Lessened by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,597 shares during the quarter. Cambria Value and Momentum ETF comprises about 1.2% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 26.90% of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF worth $14,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF by 893.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF by 1,114.7% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VAMO traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.46. 6,852 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.72. Cambria Value and Momentum ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $28.07. The stock has a market cap of $55.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (VAMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large-, mid and small-cap US stocks selected by long-term value factors and midterm momentum factors. The managers have discretion to hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

