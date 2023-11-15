Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

NASDAQ:MIRM traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.32. The company had a trading volume of 77,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,034. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.49 and a 1 year high of $33.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average of $27.58. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 3,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $90,729.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 3,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $90,729.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Heron purchased 147,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $3,884,763.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 147,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,763.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 162,678 shares of company stock worth $4,323,280 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 106,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

