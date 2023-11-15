Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Cuts Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,995 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 7.5 %

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average of $16.64. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $21.60.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

