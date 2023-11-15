Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Reduces Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 278.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CL shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CL opened at $76.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.29. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.46.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,153 shares of company stock worth $6,851,466 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

