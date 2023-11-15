Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Sells 15,525 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 15,525 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.2% of Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Trading Up 6.1 %

TSLA opened at $237.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.64. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $754.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $14,912,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

