CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 105.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CBRE Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,056,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,629,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,673,000 after purchasing an additional 276,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 13.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 160,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after buying an additional 18,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $101,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,637,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,472,308.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE opened at $77.94 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.22.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.