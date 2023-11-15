Celestica (TSE:CLS) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.58

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$37.58 and last traded at C$37.58, with a volume of 44971 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$36.79.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Celestica Stock Up 3.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.06. Celestica had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of C$2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.63 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 3.6746362 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Phillips sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.90, for a total transaction of C$249,000.00. In related news, Director Michael M. Wilson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.05, for a total transaction of C$1,532,205.00. Also, Senior Officer Jason Phillips sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.90, for a total transaction of C$249,000.00. Insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,205 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

