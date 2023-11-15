Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 60.26% and a negative net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Cellebrite DI Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of CLBT stock opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. Cellebrite DI has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $8.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31.

CLBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cellebrite DI from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cellebrite DI from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLBT. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

