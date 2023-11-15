Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Short Interest Update

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 930,500 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the October 15th total of 682,900 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 169,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CPF shares. TheStreet upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Pacific Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Pacific Financial

In other news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $55,094.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,021 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,407.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,999 shares of company stock worth $164,650. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 687.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Central Pacific Financial stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.96. 7,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,072. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Central Pacific Financial has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $24.55. The firm has a market cap of $485.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $82.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.35 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 13.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 44.07%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

